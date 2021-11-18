Clear
Richie “Rich” Poe, 74

Richie “Rich” Poe, 74, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021.

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jerry and Geneva (Bennett) Poe.
Rich married Linda Kay Claycomb December 21, 1972. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed going for rides on his Harley Davidson, building birdhouses and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ron Poe.
Additional survivors include sons, Tevis Poe, Ty Poe (Wendy), Rick Poe; grandchildren, Elia, Rikki and Kara Poe; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.


