Rick Duane Maag, 59

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:45 AM

Rick Duane Maag, a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, died Jan. 14th at home of a heart attack. He was a graduate of Central High School, and he was a plumber in St. Joseph for many years following in the footsteps of his dad, the late Billy Maag. Rick lived for his son, Bill Maag (named for his Dad), and his four precious grandchildren.
Rick was hard-headed, opinionated, and funny as hell. He had many friends, liked to drink beer, and loved football, especially the Packers. He enjoyed his pets, gardening, and he took pride in his yard and flowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Beverly Maag. Survivors include: his son, Bill Maag (Donita); grandchildren: Alexis Norton, and Devin, Jordy, and Preston Maag, all of St. Joseph; brothers, David (Barb) Maag of Sunset, Texas; and Terry (Karen) Maag of Port Orchard, Wash., and sisters, Janet (Jerry) Scott of Eugene, Ore., and Kathy Maag of Kansas City, Mo.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will recieve friends from 12-2 pm Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a graveside service to be conducted at the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cosby, MO. at 2:00 pm under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
