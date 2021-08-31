Rick Earl McCollum, 63, of Cameron, passed away, August 7, 2021.

He was born July 17, 1958 in Fontana, California to Delmus and Virginia (Jameson) McCollum.

Rick was a truck driver.

Preceding him in death: wife, Brenda Lee and parents, Delmus and Virginia.

Survivors: son, Justin McCollum; daughter, Tiffany McCollum; stepson, Zack Locke, all of Cameron, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Ethan, Jordan, Mercedes, Gabriel, Lairssa, Phoenix and Greyson; sister, Billie Goodman, of California.

Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Fellowship Worship Center, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 10:00 AM-11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.

Burial in Packard Cemetery.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron, MO.