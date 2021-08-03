Clear
Rick Eldon Dorrel, 67

Rick Eldon Dorrel, 67, died unexpectedly while working for Todd & Sargent in Canada. Rick was born October 2, 1953, to Eldon and Doris Dorrel, of Bolckow, MO.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:48 PM

He graduated from North Andrew High School in 1971.

Rick married Paula Rosenbaum November 15, 1975. They raised three daughters.

Rick was a great husband and father who always made time for his family. He was loved for his sarcastic smart@$$ sense of humor and billiards skills. He worked at Varco Pruden in St. Joseph for 16 years.

Rick was preceded in death by his Grandparents Huffaker, Grandparents Dorrel and brother-in-law Rick Williams.

He is survived by wife Paula, of 45+ years, parents Eldon & Doris, sisters Sherry (John) Nieting, Linda Williams and Renae (Keith) Middleton, daughters Elizabeth (Nathan) Lampe, Sarah (Askia) Howell, Rachel (Melisa) Mahon, eight grandchildren and his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 31st at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. David H. Mejia officiating.

