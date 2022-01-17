Rick Faris 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home. He was born July 1, 1954 in St. Joseph, son of Geraldine and Harold Faris. He graduated from Benton High School. Rick made a career of playing in various local bands, and he also worked for Buchanan County for a few years. He enjoyed playing guitar, going to the casino, having coffee with his friends, especially his friend Tom, and spending time with his grandchildren. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include children: Carrie Murphy of Savannah, MO, Jessyca (Jonathan) Russell of St. Joseph, Ricky Lee Faris, Amanda Mollett of St. Joseph, Krista Faris of St. Joseph, Jamie (Heaven) Faris of St. Joseph, Jacob Faris of St. Joseph, sister, Ruth (Karl) Thayer of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Jerry (Diane) Faris of St Joseph, former wife, DaRinda (Tyson) Foster, granddaughters, Payton Jeffers and Gracie Faris, and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Rick will be cremated following visitation. Memorials are requested to the Rick Faris Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.