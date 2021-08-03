Rick L. Crane, 66, Atchison, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.
On June 9, 1955 he was born to Robert and Charlene (Alexander) Crane in Independence, Missouri.
He married Debra Vantellman on December 14, 1984.
Rick was a proud member of the United States Navy.
He enjoyed spending time outside fishing, hunting, camping, and family BBQs.
Rick was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Steve Crane.
Survivors include his wife; mother, Charlene Byington; daughters, Mandy Burns (Mike), Carrie Evans (Dennis), Jamie Lee (James); sisters, Michelle Rice, and Regina Sullivan; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Pierson Park, Kansas City, Kansas.
