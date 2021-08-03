Clear
Rick L. Crane, 66

Rick L. Crane, 66, Atchison, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 1:55 PM


On June 9, 1955 he was born to Robert and Charlene (Alexander) Crane in Independence, Missouri.
He married Debra Vantellman on December 14, 1984.
Rick was a proud member of the United States Navy.
He enjoyed spending time outside fishing, hunting, camping, and family BBQs.
Rick was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Steve Crane.
Survivors include his wife; mother, Charlene Byington; daughters, Mandy Burns (Mike), Carrie Evans (Dennis), Jamie Lee (James); sisters, Michelle Rice, and Regina Sullivan; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Pierson Park, Kansas City, Kansas.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
