Rick L. Glenn, 66, Country Club, Missouri passed peacefully at home on November 28, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born February 13, 1955, to Joseph Carroll and Shirley (Zimmerman) Glenn in St. Joseph, Missouri.

On December 7, 1973, he married Joyce Spafford at First Baptist Church. She survives of the home.

Rick graduated from Lafayette High School in 1973. He retired from Nestlé Purina when it closed after 30 years and graduated at age 49 from Hillyard Technical Center to become a surgery technologist. Upon graduation he worked at St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery, a job he dearly loved, until his illness forced him to retire in 2019. He also worked part-time at Duncan Hills Golf Course for several years. Rick was a former member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church and a former Lieutenant of the volunteer fire department in Country Club Village. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and a good friend to many.

Rick was happiest when he was hunting, fishing, collecting/shooting guns, golfing, playing cards, arguing politics to no end, and teasing everyone. His quick wit and orneriness will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was a big fan of the Chiefs, Royals and NASCAR. Watching Wheel of Fortune will never be the same.

He was predeceased by his father, Carroll; father-in-law, Lou Estes; sister, Shirley Ann Glenn; and in laws, Bill and Maxine Spafford; brother-in-law, Greg Murphy. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Ashley (Matt) Griffey; son, Tyler (Brittany) Glenn; grandsons (who were the light of his life), Payton Griffey, Porter Cluck, Jaeger and Enzo Glenn; mother, Shirley Estes; sisters, Pam (Chip) Brock, Rita (Larry) Hook, Stephanie Murphy; brother, Roger (Sandy) Glenn; brother in laws, Al (Marilyn) Spafford, Greg (Kitty) Spafford and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends, all whom he dearly loved. His furry buddies, Harley, Jack, and Fred will be lost without him.

The family would like to thank Dr. AJ, Lauren, Sherry and all the nurses who cared for him at the cancer center. We are also especially grateful for the care of the doctors, nurses, Alyssa, Dana, Kelsey and staff who took such good care of him on the oncology floor at Mosaic and Three Rivers Hospice upon returning home. You all made this journey better by the way he was cared for.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Services Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Missouri Valley Baptist Church, Halls, Missouri, under the direction of Harman Rohde Funeral Home. Visitation from 2 to 4 with a celebration of life to follow.