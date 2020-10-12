Rick Steele

1954-2020

Rick Steele, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

He was born February 12, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Albert and Lavetta (Phillips) Steele.

Rick enjoyed dirt track racing with his son and grandchildren. He was a loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife, Tammy; children, Josh Steele (Samantha), Smithville, Missouri, Jessica Steele (Thomas), Cameron, Missouri; grandchildren, Adalynn, Tyson, and Hunter; brother, Rusty Steele.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.