Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rickey James, 62

Rickey James, 62, Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 10:13 AM

Rickey James, 62, Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.
On January 26, 1959 he was born in LaFollette, Tennessee to Alvin and Virginia James.
Rickey proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He married Rhonda Johnson on October 9, 1984. She survives of the home.
Rickey enjoyed taking care of his animals, working around his property and fixing just about anything, but especially old trucks. He was an Elvis fan. He will be remembered as a strong, proud man of few words with a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings.
Survivors include his wife; son, Andrew James; brothers, Harry and Lonnie James; in-laws, Janice and John Surface, Terry and Sandra Johnson, Jerry and Kelly Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Big warm-up in store for today with highs making a run for the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Strong winds are also expected with gusts up to 25 mph continuing overnight. Lows will cool down into the lower 30s tonight. Windy and warm conditions will stretch into Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front moving through Friday afternoon/early evening will give us a slight chance for rain, although most of the area should stay dry. The cold front will also bring temperatures back down into the 40s to start the weekend, however, above-average temperatures return on Sunday and will continue into the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories