Rickey Lee Chambers, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home.

Rickey was born October 31, 1956 to Ardale and Rhodena (Fisher) Chambers in St. Joseph.

Rickey graduated from Helen Davis School and participated in Special Olympics.

He is preceded in death by his parents , sister Donna Vogel and niece Dee Ann Vogel.

Rickey is survived by his siblings, Larry Chambers (Gerry), Beverly Farrow (Lonnie), brother-in-law Dennis Vogel and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, June 22 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 23, at our chapel.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Special Olympics in Rickey's name.