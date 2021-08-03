Clear
Rickey Lee Newkirk, 66

Rickey Lee Newkirk, 66, passed from this life July 23, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 3:10 PM

He was born in Bowling Green, KY, on November 20, 1954. He lived the majority of his life in the St. Joseph area. Rickey was a member of the Clarksdale Christian Church in his youth and was baptized on June 9, 1968. He enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing, and tinkering with cars and motorcycles. His most prized possession and closest companion was his beloved dog “Boogie.”
He is survived by his mother, Mary Newkirk, Savannah; son, Jason (Beth) Newkirk, Girard, KS; sisters, Janie (Keith) McClurg, Savannah, Marilyn (Tim) Wehrli, Mound City, Connie (Ted) Myers, Savannah; grandchildren, Kelci (Brian) Holt, Girard, KS, Kyler Newkirk, Kansas City, MO, Kenzie Newkirk, Girard, KS; great-grandchild, Finley Grace Holt; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Orley Newkirk.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. No visitation is scheduled. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

