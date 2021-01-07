Clear

Rickey R. Jackson, 68

Rickey R. Jackson, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:29 PM

Rickey R. Jackson, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
He was born February 1, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Melvin and Laverna Rose (Markt) Jackson.
Rickey married Sandra Kay Cunning November 17, 1972. She survives of the home.
He was employed with Boehringer Ingelheim for 43 years, retiring October of 2014.
Rickey enjoyed fishing, watching the birds and squirrels, but most of all spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister.
Additional survivors include children, Shawn Jackson (Michelle Duncan), Katrinka Jackson (Frank Miller); grandchildren, Bailey Jackson (Caitlyn Leonardo), Austin Jackson, Marko Dudley, Aniya Miller; great-granddaughter, Ava Jackson; aunt, Mildred Morris; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Inurnment, Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories