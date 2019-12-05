Clear

Rickford "Rick" Lee Booten, 70

Visitation: Saturday, December 7th, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Rupp Funeral Home 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504 Service: Saturday, December 7th, 2019 2:00 PM. Rupp Funeral Home 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504

Rickford "Rick" Lee Booten 70, of Wallace, Missouri went to be with his Lord Saturday November 30, 2019 from his home. He was born April 18, 1949 in Neelyville, MO, son of Muriel & Walter Booten. He attended Wallace Christian Church. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Walter Booten, son, Richard Webb, and step father, Joe McMillian. Survivors include mother, Muriel McMillan of Wallace, MO, daughters, Dianna and Michelle Routon, sons, Michael Webb, and Wesley, sisters, Patti (Jim) Corkins, Gallatin, MO, and Debbie Riddle, Wallace, MO, several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment Judy Cemetery, Wallace, Missouri Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

