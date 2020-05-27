Rickie Keith Nigh, 64, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.

He was born May 4, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Rickie attended Lafayette High School.

He was an outdoorsman; enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hunting, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Rickie’s hobby was remote control cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Keith and Shirley Mae Nigh.

Survivors include his wife, Teri; girlfriend, Louise Gardner; son, Chad Nigh (Brenda); 1 grandchild; sisters, Cherrill George, Debbie Eldridge (Bill), Sharon Thomas (John), Annie Dowdy (Stephen), Tammie Huffman (Chris); brother, Bryen Nigh (Shelly); beloved dogs, Ladybug, Penny, Macy; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.