Rickie “Toad” Simpson, 66

Rickie “Toad” Simpson, 66, of Troy, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 4:55 PM

Rick was born on February 19, 1954 in Troy, Kansas to Ed and Jeanette (Mahlandt) Simpson. He lived and farmed in Brown and Doniphan Counties all his life.

Rick married Debbie Baxter on March 6, 1975, they later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Tom Bruns.

Survivors include his sons; Brian Simpson (Natalie) and Chad Simpson (Jessica)

Grandchildren, Kane Simpson, Kamden Morlock, Emily Hawkins (Sheldon), and Nathan Richter.

His mother, Jeanette Simpson

Brothers; Mike Simpson (Kim)

Roger Simpson (Kristi)

Sisters; Kathy Smith (John Marvin Jr.)

Patty Hewins (Glenn)

Wendy Beahler (Ed)

Sister in law, Connie Bruns

Long time friend, Angie Neumann and sons, Korbyn Ashworth and Keaton Neumann

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

FUNERAL: 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 6, 2021

At: New Life Church, Blair, Kansas

Visitation: 5-7 Tuesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas

Memorials: Rick Simpson Memorial Fund.

