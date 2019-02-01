Ricky Bobby Lee Gillpatrick January 21, 1982 - January 27, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - Ricky Bobby Lee Gillpatrick, 37, of Kansas City, Missouri died in a house fire on January 27, 2019.

Ricky was born on January 21, 1982 in St. Louis City, St. Louis, Missouri. He worked as a cashier at Price Chopper.

Ricky Bobby Lee is survived by his mother, Janetta Gillpatrick,

Grandparents, Bob, Sr. and Sandra Gillpatrick, Jean Medley

Aunts; Kathy and Tom Trueblood, Kim Gillpatrick and Deb Bartholomew, Kristie Gillpatrick and Henri McDaniel

Uncle, Bob, Jr. and Lisa Gillpatrick.

Cousins; Ashlee and Joey Bradshaw, Shea Gillpatrick, Skylar Gillpatrick, Laci Gillpatrick, Jamiee Trueblood, Kurt Trueblood, J.C. Trueblood, Raelynn Trueblood, Zoey Gillpatrick, Pilar Bradshaw, Jr. Bradshaw, Gage and KayLynn, Shaconia Trueblood.

Special friends; Mark Summers and Carmen Neely

Numerous other family members and friends.

FUNERAL: 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 2, 2019.

At: The Church of Christ, 8501 Euclid Ave., Kansas City, MO. 64132.

Visitation: prior to funeral from 11:30 – 1:00 at the church.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas approximately at 3:30 P.M.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426, Wathena, Kansas 66090 to help pay for funeral expenses.