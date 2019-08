Ricky Dean Cline September 12, 1959 - August 02, 2019

Ricky Dean Cline 59, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Friday, August 2, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Born September 12, 1959, Leavenworth, KS. Preceded in death by mother, Juanita Cline, and brother Elmer Cline Jr. Survivors include father, Elmer Cline Sr, sons, Ricky, Kevin and Kenny Cline of St. Joseph, MO, brothers, Robert (Tammy), Harry, and Tony Cline. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.