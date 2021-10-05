Clear
Ricky Gene Cline, 45

Ricky Gene Cline 45, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. He was born September 13, 1976 in St. Joseph, MO. He enjoyed fishing, and he gave the gift of life through his organ donation. Ricky was preceded in death by father Ricky Dean Cline. Survivors include, mother, Karen Eslinger and step father, Bill Eslinger of home, brothers, Kenny Cline (Meghan Kunzler), Kevin Cline and Chevy Eslinger, all of St. Joseph, MO, and his best friend, Brian Kincaid. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Jason Cline officiating, The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Moray Cemetery, Moray, Kansas. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

