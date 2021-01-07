Ricky Hale, 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. He was born March 3, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Leona Hale. After an unfortunate car accident when he was only 18 that left him handicapped, he was cared for at home by his mother until she was no longer able to care for him. He then went into a nursing home, where he brought a smile to everyone’s face who came in contact with him! Ricky was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bob L. Hale. Survivors include sister Debby Perry, and sister-in-law (and best buddy) Sandie Hale, both of St. Joseph, MO; niece Tammi Hale of St. Joseph, MO, nephew Jeff (Irene) Hale of Hamilton, NJ, niece Heather (Doug) Richmond of Weatherby Lake, MO, extended family and many supportive friends and caregivers. Ricky was an amazing artist before the accident and would draw unique characters that he then would freehand onto t-shirts and sweatshirts. He always loved music of all genres and would sing along with family and caretakers, especially Rockin Robin. He was competitive and enjoyed winning at playing cards, bingo and any other board games. He loved to flirt with all the ladies - and would bat his eyes at his nurses and caretakers to get whatever he wanted, which normally included chocolate pudding! Ricky’s Celebration of Life will be held on December 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Rupp Funeral Home. Masked family and friends are welcome to attend. Graveside will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence, obituary and livestream - www.ruppfuneral.com.