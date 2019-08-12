Ricky Lee Calhoun 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. He was born September 9, 1950 in St. Joseph, son of the late Levita & Adolph Calhoun. He attended Benton High School, and he owned Calhoun's Garage. He is survived by brothers, James Calhoun and Kelly (Ivana) Calhoun, Saint Joseph, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Related Content
- Ricky Lee Calhoun September 9, 1950 - August 7, 2019
- Teddy Lee Paxson September 20, 1950 - March 25, 2019
- Ricky Dean Cline September 12, 1959 - August 02, 2019
- Christine Marie Dodge September 09, 1950 - January 06, 2019
- Connie S. Summers August 12, 1950 - July 9, 2019
- Andy Bland Wednesday, August 2nd, 1950 - Thursday, April 11th, 2019
- Ricky Bobby Lee Gillpatrick January 21, 1982 - January 27, 2019
- Cora Lee Bergman August 06, 1935 - August 02, 2019
- Carol Ann White August 10, 1950 - November 12, 2018
- Anna M. DeSpain August 19, 1950 - December 23, 2018
Scroll for more content...