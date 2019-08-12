Clear

Ricky Lee Calhoun September 9, 1950 - August 7, 2019

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ricky Lee Calhoun 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. He was born September 9, 1950 in St. Joseph, son of the late Levita & Adolph Calhoun. He attended Benton High School, and he owned Calhoun's Garage. He is survived by brothers, James Calhoun and Kelly (Ivana) Calhoun, Saint Joseph, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

