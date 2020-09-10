Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ricky Lee Childers, 64

Service: Friday, September 11th, 2020 1:30 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 9:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ricky Lee Childers, 64, of Kansas City, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.

Ricky was born October 14, 1955 to Robert and Connie (Bell) Childers in St. Joseph, MO. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Ricky is survived by his mother Connie, sister Pamela Sohn, children Crista Dreshaj and Timothy Childers, and grandchildren Adrian and Adina.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Savannah
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Cold air and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance of rain will be there through the middle part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories