Ricky Lynn Thompson 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in St. Joseph. He was born December 4, 1955 in St. Joseph, son of Olney and Vodre Thompson. He graduated from Wathena High School, class of 1973. Ricky enjoyed working at The Breezeway with his father, mushroom hunting, and he was an avid pool player. Ricky was preceded in death by mother, Olney Virginia Thompson, father, Vodre Vocele Thompson, brother, Michael Thompson, and sister, Pam Thompson. Survivors include: wife, Mary Thompson, friend, Mark Fouraker, step-grandchildren, Anthony Bokay, Rakiyah Graves, Devin Hargrave, Hayden Grunert, Logan Grunert, Boston Grunert, and Harley and Jayden Bokay.

Mr. Thompson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life is pending at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Ricky Thompson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.