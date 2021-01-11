Ricky Osborn, 70

Ricky Osborn, of St. Joseph, passed away on January 9, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Helen (Sowards) Osborn, son Bret Osborn and brother-in-law Steve Norman.

Ricky is survived by his wife Sarah Osborn, daughter Amanda (Jon) Ozenberger, grandchildren Jerod, Christian and Vianne Osborn and Jax Ozenberger. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Guess, handsome brother Randy (Diane) Osborn and sister Gail Norman. Sisters-in-law Tina (Roger) Blake, Barbara (Bill) Doolin and brothers-in-law Steve (Margie) Thrall and Mickey Thrall. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ricky was born outside of Stanberry, Missouri. He graduated in 1968 from Worth County High School. Rick entered the U.S. Army in June of 1969. He met and married Sarah (Thrall) on January 12, 1974.

Rick was a devoted family man whom enjoyed spending Sundays with his family. Every Sunday was spent at his mom and dad's house; playing games, working around the farm, visiting and laughing. He had a fantastic sense of humor and the biggest laugh. He was a teaser and loved a good joke/prank. He raised three of his grandchildren and loved all of his grandchildren deeply.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 13th from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM.

Memorial service with Live Streaming will be Thursday, January 14th at 2:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel