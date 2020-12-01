Rilla Kay Henman, 87

Rilla Kay Henman, age 82, passed away November 15, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO.

Rilla Kay is survived by three children, Kelly Lee Garrett, St. Joseph, MO, Scott Roger Henman (Lezli), Wilmington OH, and Ryan Marion Henman (Donna), St. Joseph, MO, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma Ida (Calhoun) and Clarence Elvie Burnett, husband, Roger Lee Henman and sister, Eva Grace (Friede) Layson.

Rilla Kay was born August 18, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO. She graduated from Benton High School in 1957. In 1980, she moved to Honolulu, HI and accepted a position as a tax preparer at Bishop Trust, where she worked for many years. She retired from Clifton Gunderson in St. Joseph, MO. She enjoyed delivering Meals On Wheels in Andrew County, MO.

Rilla Kay was a loving mother and devoted wife. She married Roger in 1958 and on May 29, 2008 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Rilla Kay was a socially active woman who was deeply involved in many bridge groups. She was a member of Francis Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and feeding birds and was always up for an adventure somewhere. Her family and friends will always remember her as a lady who enjoyed family gatherings and lifelong friends.

A celebration of life will be planned after restrictions are lifted and we can gather safely.

The family would like to thank everyone who came to visit, sent cards or made phone calls to Rilla while she was ill. Each and every one meant so much to her.

In place of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to; Francis Street United Methodist Church, 110 North 12th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501 or Mosaic Life Care – Hospice, 5506 Corporate Drive Suite 1600, St. Joseph, MO 64507 in Rilla’s name.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.