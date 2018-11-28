Rita Catherine (Heitman) Boyd,December 24, 1934 - November 26, 2018

Rita Catherine (Heitman) Boyd, born in southwest Iowa to Joe and Mary Heitman on December 24, 1934 passed away in Maryville, MO on Monday, November 26, 2018.

Rita grew up on a farm east of Maryville, and was a 1952 graduate of Maryville High School, most of her life was spent as a farm wife, mother and homemaker with her husband of 63 years, Larry.

Rita worked at the Internal Revenue Service in Phoenix while Larry attended Arizona State University in Tempe, Az. After college, they returned to farming in Sheridan, MO for a number of years. She was both a 4-H Leader and a Girl Scout Leader. In 1973 they moved to Bedford, IA where Larry managed Farmers Mutual Insurance and started his own insurance agency. Rita did occasional office work at Iowa Power and Light in Bedford for several years. Retiring in good health, Larry and Rita enjoyed life, spending many years doing winters in Scottsdale, AZ and summers in Bedford, IA. They were active in Shrine activities and they both enjoyed golf. Rita received a trophy for the elusive hole-in-one.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Larry Boyd of Maryville, daughters LaRi and husband Ralph Liberty of Kansas City, MO, LouAnn and husband Rick Ewart of Bedford, IA, and LaRue and husband Chris Allee of Maryville, MO, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Jo Patton of Springfield, MO, Jean Ann and husband Bill Casey of Mercer, MO, and her brother Rick and wife Dee Heitman of Maryville, MO, along with numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 2, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The family will meet friends for one hour prior to services on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maryville.