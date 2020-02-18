Rita Marie (Rick) Cressley, 66

Rita Marie Cressley, 66, Amity, passed away February 14, 2020.

She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, June 18, 1953 to Carl T. and Betty (Fox) Rick.

Rita is preceded by her father, Carl T. Rick; husband, Edward Cressley; sister, Judy Houston and brother, Carl E. Rick.

Survivors: daughter, Rhonda (Richard) Dodson; son, David Cressley; mother, Betty Thrasher; three brothers, Phillip (Lisa) Rick, Thomas (Renee) Rick, Martin (Sharon) Rick; sister, Phyllis (Bruce) Britz; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Services: 3:00 PM, February 20, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Visitation: 2-3 PM, prior to the service.

Burial: Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri.