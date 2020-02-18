Clear

Rita Marie (Rick) Cressley, 66

Visitation: Thursday, February 20th, 2020 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. 222 West 3rd Street, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Thursday, February 20th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. ■ Burial: Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.

Rita Marie Cressley, 66, Amity, passed away February 14, 2020.
She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, June 18, 1953 to Carl T. and Betty (Fox) Rick.
Rita is preceded by her father, Carl T. Rick; husband, Edward Cressley; sister, Judy Houston and brother, Carl E. Rick.
Survivors: daughter, Rhonda (Richard) Dodson; son, David Cressley; mother, Betty Thrasher; three brothers, Phillip (Lisa) Rick, Thomas (Renee) Rick, Martin (Sharon) Rick; sister, Phyllis (Bruce) Britz; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services: 3:00 PM, February 20, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Visitation: 2-3 PM, prior to the service.
Burial: Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri.

