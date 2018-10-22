Rita Marlene Russell April 24, 1944 - October 21, 2018

Rita Marlene Russell, 74, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018, at her home in Stewartsville.

She was born April 24, 1944, the daughter of James Russell Castle and Geraldene (West) Castle. Rita was born in the French Bottoms and lived there until the great flood of 1952. They then moved to the family farm near Stewartsville. In her later years, she moved back to the family farm and lived there until she passed.

She graduated from Stewartsville High School and her first job was counting the paper boys coins collected at the St. Joseph News-Press. She worked for the W.T. Grant store and Anchor Serum/Philips Roxanne before going to Woolco. When Walmart bought Woolco, she continued working for Walmart for the next 32 years, retiring at the age of 71.

Rita was a member of Way of Life Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Turning Point Church of the Nazarene and Orchid Christian Church.

Rita loved to help others. When a co-worker was having financial struggles, she would cook or bake things to sell and raise money for them. But most of all, Rita's greatest passion was for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Geraldine Castle, her son, Clinton James Molder. Also preceding Rita in death are her sisters, Charlotte Crumb, Valerie Galbraith and Joyce Tribble.

Survivors include her sister, Becky Darr, who took care of her after she became ill, her daughter Tamantha "Tami" Davis (Cass Holtz, significant other), Tommy Russell, Jr. (Sherri) and Kevin Russell (Lisa), who she raised as her sons, her grandchildren; Melissa Worley (Ryan), Cee Jae Molder, Scott Davis, Jr., Jimmy Davis (Andi Chance, significant other) and Amy Bonnett (Dillon). Rita is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Baylee, Lexi , Loreli, Micah, Ruby, Bella, Matthew, Landen, Kinslee and Laettner and numerous nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.

It is a blessing that she is no longer suffering and in her heavenly home with her parents, sisters and her loving son Clint who she missed greatly.

She has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A Celebration of Life for Rita will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given in Rita's memory to the Walmart Employee Crisis Fund, the Cancer Center and Aseracare Hospice Savannah.