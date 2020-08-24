Rita Pauline Gibson 85, of Agency, Missouri passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born April 13, 1935 in Agency, MO, daughter of the late Nettie and John Shields. She retired from Mid-Buchanan R-V after 23 years of service. She was a member of the Agency Christian Church. Rita was preceded in death by husband, Franklin "Bud" Leroy Gibson, sons, Dennis Allen, Gerald Ray, Richard, and son, R.D. "Bo" Gibson, daughter, Jackie Sue Gibson, and her parents. Survivors include: son, Frank Gibson, Agency, MO and David (Holly) Gibson of Napa, ID, daughters, Teresa Goldizen, Agency, MO, Tammy Shelter, Faucet, MO, and Brenda Severson, Bend, OR, 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brother, Bill Shields, Nampa, ID, and her sister, Carlene Karn, St. Joseph, MO.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, Funeral Services and live stream: 2:00 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment; Agency Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Agency Christian Church.