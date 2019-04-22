Clear

Rita (Reavis) Bennett Lofland, 60, of Kansas City

A visitation will be held Friday, April 26 at Rollins Funeral Home from 1-2 pm, followed by the funeral service at 2 pm. Interment will be at Mt. Muncie Cemetery in Lansing, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro Christian Church Rollins Funeral Home Address 1106 East Branch Street PO Box 1094 PLATTE CITY, MO 64079

Rita (Reavis) Bennett Lofland, 60, of Kansas City, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Garden Valley Health Care Center in Kansas City, MO. Rita was born August 10, 1958 in Kansas City, KS to Edward Allen and Betty Jean (Fee) Reavis. She graduated from Platte City High School in 1976 and attended Northwest Missouri State University. She was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area, enjoying crafts, quilting, and making Raggedy Ann dolls. She drove a truck with her husband, and also worked with the Johnson County Health Department. Rita was an active member of the Hillsboro Christian Church in Farley, MO, where she helped with various church projects. She was preceded in death by her father; and her husband, Frank Bennett. Rita is survived by her mother, Betty Reavis of Kansas City, MO; sister Roxie Reavis of Smithville, MO; brothers Allen (Sara) Reavis of Atchison, KS and Mark (Shonda) Reavis of Yukon, OK; sons Charlie and Tony Webster; four nieces and nephews: Ben, Jenny, Josh, and Jenni. A visitation will be held Friday, April 26 at Rollins Funeral Home from 1-2 pm, followed by the funeral service at 2 pm. Interment will be at Mt. Muncie Cemetery in Lansing, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro Christian Church.

