Obituary

Rob Bieri

1963-2019

Rob Bieri, 55, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.

He was born September 2, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Rob enjoyed music, reading and always put others needs above his own. He was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Survivors include daughters, Kristen Bieri and Ashley Long, he was also a “Dad” to many others but especially to Megan Green and Susan Hansen; parents, Walter and Carolyn Bieri; brother, Edward Bieri (Tina); half-brother, Tim Leslie (Susan); mother of his children, Linda Bieri; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Celebration of Life 11:00 A.M. Saturday, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 18681 Hwy 59 Country Club, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.