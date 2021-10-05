Robert A. Bermond, 94

Robert A. Bermond passed away peacefully at his home on September 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in St. Joseph, MO on June 11, 1927. He was a Veteran, Life Service Member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, and served meals at Open Door Food Kitchen.

Bob married Mae Bunse on December 28, 1951 in Cosby, MO and farmed the 155-year-old family farm until retirement. He continued to live there until his death.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mae; his children, John (Mary) Bermond, Gregg (Cheryl) Bermond, Sandy (Dave) Butler, and Diane (Dan) Flugrad; grandchildren, Erin (Tim), Elizabeth, Alex, Erica (Sonny), Madeline, Kristina, and Ava; and a great-grandbaby due in February.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or the Open Door Food Kitchen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.