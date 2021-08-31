Robert A. “Bob” Lawrence, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.

He was born October 9, 1935 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Phillip Lawrence, Sr. and Evelyn Lawrence (Montgomery).

Bob graduated from Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1953. He attended the University of Colorado on a football scholarship. Bob decided that school wasn’t for him and joined the Marine Corps in 1954 through 1958 where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. While serving our country, he traveled all around the Pacific and Central America. He was selected for an elite Long Range Reconnaissance unit and was also a paratrooper. Up until the day he died, he was a proud former Marine. He was proud of his service to his country. The discipline he learned in the Marine Corps served him well throughout the rest of his life.

After leaving the Marine Corps, he made his was to St. Joe, where he met the love of his life, Rosalia Tasset. They married in Troy, Kansas on August 19, 1958. They were married for over 61 years. During that time, they had five children that blessed their lives. Bob worked for 34 years for Seitz meatpacking plant. Besides his marriage and children, the day he retired from Seitz was the best day of his life. Bob was an avid outdoorsman, loved his dogs, mushroom hunting, and fishing. He had many stories about the big one that got away. Bob was also a lifelong and long-suffering Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. One of his great hobbies was wood working. Bob made everything from toys to furniture that his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always cherish. He enjoyed the many family celebrations of birthdays, holidays, and graduations and cheered on his grandchildren at their sporting events.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant son; and infant great-grandson.

Survivors include his children, Charles Lawrence (Kristin), of Hays,KS; Kathleen Shorba (John), Ruth Myers (Steve), Roberta Wright (Harold), all of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren, Tiffany Nix (TJ), Tara Lubbers (Lucas), Traci Polifka (Jared), Mark Veale, Elizabeth Nichols (Zachary), Alex Veale (Cassandra), Joshua Shorba (Nova), Jacob Shorba, Angela Lehan (Chris), Lauretta Hewlett (Demetrius), Benjamin Wright (Alexandra); 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip Lawrence (Donna); sister, Ann Luneen (Dan); cousin, Tom Montgomery (Roberta).

Although the road was long and not without struggles, Bob fought the good fight up to the end. Rest in Peace, Dad. Your family will always miss you, until we meet again.

Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the D.A.V. or Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.