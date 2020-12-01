Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Robert A. Evans, 59

Robert "Bob" Evans, 59, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 5:07 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Robert "Bob" Evans, 59, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born February 8, 1961 in St. Joseph, son of Nancy and Robert Evans. He attended Helen Davis School. Bob's hobbies included fishing, the K.C. Chiefs, tailgating at Royals games and was an avid bowler. He also enjoyed his shopping trips to thrift stores and Cabelas. Bob loved his family and always had a hug to offer. He was active with the Special Olympics having earned numerous medals and enjoyed participating in the Chili Cookoff. He was of the Catholic faith. Robert was preceded in death by mother, Nancy Evans and brother, Allen Evans. Survivors include, father, Robert Evans, sisters, Laura (Donnie Jr.) Evans Ellis of Junction City, KS, Anita Evans Carroll of Albany, MO, Carrie Steeby of Saint Joseph, several nieces and nephews, 1 great niece and 1 great nephew.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Stephen Hansen officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Special Olympics. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories