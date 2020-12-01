Robert A. Evans, 59

Robert "Bob" Evans, 59, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born February 8, 1961 in St. Joseph, son of Nancy and Robert Evans. He attended Helen Davis School. Bob's hobbies included fishing, the K.C. Chiefs, tailgating at Royals games and was an avid bowler. He also enjoyed his shopping trips to thrift stores and Cabelas. Bob loved his family and always had a hug to offer. He was active with the Special Olympics having earned numerous medals and enjoyed participating in the Chili Cookoff. He was of the Catholic faith. Robert was preceded in death by mother, Nancy Evans and brother, Allen Evans. Survivors include, father, Robert Evans, sisters, Laura (Donnie Jr.) Evans Ellis of Junction City, KS, Anita Evans Carroll of Albany, MO, Carrie Steeby of Saint Joseph, several nieces and nephews, 1 great niece and 1 great nephew.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Stephen Hansen officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Special Olympics. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.