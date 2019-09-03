Obituary

Robert Allen Barnes, Sr., 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at home.

He was born December 18, 1958.

Robert married Stacey Sabbin; she preceded him in death December 2, 1998.

He loved fishing and going to the casino with his brother, Tony. Robert adored all his pets.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Barnes, Jr.; daughter, Maria Barnes; and parents, Clarence and Mollie (Hook) Barnes.

Survivors include brother, Tony Barnes; sisters, Judy Barnes, Betty Sage; nieces, Selena Ruhnke, Arletta Lewis; nephews, Shawn and Chris Lewis, Jeremy and O.J. Patterson; several great-nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.