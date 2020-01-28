Clear

Robert Allen "Bob" Goldsbury, 84

Visitation: Saturday, February 1st, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Kidder Baptist Church. 407 Walnut Street, Kidder, MO 64649. ■ Service: Saturday, February 1st, 2020 2:00 PM @ Kidder Baptist Church. ■ Interment: Cameron Memory Gardens. 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36, Cameron, MO 64429.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:32 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert (Bob) Allen Goldsbury, 84, Kidder, Missouri, passed away on January 25, 2020.
Bob was born May 5, 1935 in Lawson, Missouri to Herbert and Verna (Hatcher) Goldsbury.
He served as hospital administrator at the Cameron Community Hospital and Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville, Missouri.
Bob was a member of the Kidder Baptist Church, a member and Past Master of Rising Son Lodge #13 A.F. & A.M. in Kansas City, Missouri.
He is preceded by his parents; brother, James Earl Goldsbury; 2 sisters, Betty Ann Baker and Donna Mae Reavis.
Survivors: Wife, Shirley (Breid) Goldsbury, of the home; 3 daughters, Sherrie (Keith) Blair, Kansas City, Missouri, Bobbie (Mark) Elliott, Holt, Missouri and Kathy (Robert) Swindell, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; son, John (Kim) Goldsbury, Kansas City, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer, John (Dena), Klint, Jami, Martha, Riley, Savannah, Jake (Dehlia), Emily and Amy; 12 great-grandchildren, many extended family, nieces and nephews.
Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020, Kidder Baptist Church, Kidder, Missouri. Visitation: 1:00- 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kidder Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.
