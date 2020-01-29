Robert (Bob) Allen Goldsbury, 84, Kidder, Missouri, passed away on January 25, 2020.

Bob was born May 5, 1935 in Lawson, Missouri to Herbert and Verna (Hatcher) Goldsbury.

He served as hospital administrator at the Cameron Community Hospital and Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville, Missouri.

Bob was a member of the Kidder Baptist Church, a member and Past Master of Rising Son Lodge #13 A.F. & A.M. in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is preceded by his parents; brother, James Earl Goldsbury; 2 sisters, Betty Ann Baker and Donna Mae Reavis.

Survivors: Wife, Shirley (Breid) Goldsbury, of the home; 3 daughters, Sherrie (Keith) Blair, Kansas City, Missouri, Bobbie (Mark) Elliott, Holt, Missouri and Kathy (Robert) Swindell, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; son, John (Kim) Goldsbury, Kansas City, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer, John (Dena), Klint, Jami, Martha, Riley, Savannah, Jake (Dehlia), Emily and Amy; 12 great-grandchildren, many extended family, nieces and nephews.

Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020, Kidder Baptist Church, Kidder, Missouri. Visitation: 1:00- 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kidder Baptist Church Building Fund.

