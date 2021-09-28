Clear
Robert Allen Hunt, 60

Robert Allen Hunt, 60 passed away in Cameron, Missouri on August 31, 2021.

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 1:30 PM

Robert Allen Hunt, 60 passed away in Cameron, Missouri on August 31, 2021.
Born in Nodaway County, Missouri to Henry Maurice Hunt and Clyda Bernice (Martin), on August 3, 1961.
He was a US Army Veteran, serving almost 7 years, receiving army overseas and NCO professional development service ribbons, good conduct and army achievement medals, marksmanship and sharpshooter badges, as well as touring in Germany.
With many occupations such as farming, deputy sheriff, truck driver, and factory work, keeping himself busy throughout the years.
Even when he became disabled, he still enjoyed tinkering on mowers and vehicles with help.
He was baptized in Winston, Missouri.
Robert is preceded by his parents; brother, Jerry Lee; brother-in-law, Marvin Eaton and nephews, Tim and Bo.
Survivors: wife, Carol Ann (Howard) Hunt; children, Natausha (Joshua) Saylor, Dustin (Hillary) Hunt and Lenai (Ethan) Heckenliable; step-children, Heidi (Niko) and Rebekha; grandchildren, Jordan, Alyssa, Isabel, Avery, and baby on the way, Addysen, Hayden, Landen, and Raelynn; step-grandchildren, Jake, Jayden, Jagger, Nick and Elena; brothers, Butch (Rosie) Hunt, Rick (Anita) Jackson, Bruce (Ila) Hunt, Bryan (Brenda) Hunt, Dennis (Kim) Hunt and Quentin Hunt; sisters; Arvella (Marvin) Eaton, Jackie (Gerald) Wheeler, Sona (Andy) Money, and Denise (Larry) Hunt.

