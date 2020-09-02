Robert A. Leonardo

1955 – 2020

Cameron, Mo- Robert Anthony Leonardo, 65, passed away August 31, 2020. Robert was born August 11, 1955 to John A. and Betty (Herbert) Leonardo.

He was a veteran of the US Navy, and was a registered nurse.

Robert was preceded in death by, his mother Betty and stepmother Beth.

He is survived by his father, John Leonardo of Cameron; 2 sisters, Tessie (Max) Hanson, Clay Center, KS, Angelina (Bob) Bassett, Cameron; 2 brothers, Vincent Leonardo (Michael Robie), Kansas City, MO, Tony (Jo) Leonardo, Liberty , MO; 4 children, Carrie, Amy, Jeffrey, Kevin; 3 step children, Wendy, John, Heather; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday September 3, 2020 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial following service at Graceland Cemetery, Cameron, MO.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.