Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Robert B. Wilson, 91

Services are private.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 9:38 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert B. Wilson, 91, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was born October 30, 1928, to Lloyd and Myra (Cortner) Michael, in Sheridan, Missouri.
Robert married Shirley A. Motsinger on June 22, 1958.
He was a grain executive at Bunge Corp. and retired after 35 years.
Robert was a loving husband and father. He was a craftsman who worked on many projects. He enjoyed music, theater and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Hibbs; and half brother, Lilvon Michael.
Survivors include wife, Shirley , of the home; sons, Tal (Denise), Crispen (Emily) and Lin; grandchildren, Ruby, Ed, and Nthabi; sister, Carlene Crawford, and half brother, Bill Michael.
Farewell Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Robert suggested donations to a charity of donor’s choice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
It was a cool and cloudy end to the weekend across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Now rain chances are moving back into the area. Periodic chances for rain are expected for much of the week ahead. The potential for locally heavy rain and strong storms arrives with a system on Wednesday into Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories