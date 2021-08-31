Clear
Robert Barry "Papa Bear" Copeland, 64

Robert Barry "Papa Bear" Copeland, born June 2, 1957, in Marietta Georgia and departed on August 17, 2021 in Kansas City Missouri due to complications from Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Robert Barry "Papa Bear" Copeland, born June 2, 1957, in Marietta Georgia and departed on August 17, 2021 in Kansas City Missouri due to complications from Covid-19 and pneumonia. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Copeland, his mother Mary Kay Dodge, and his sister-in-law Denise.

Barry is the loving husband of Leigh Copeland, and the amazing father to Shannon Copeland Parmley (Jason) and Amber Copeland Shipco (Matt Taylor). He was the proud grandfather to McKayla Parmley, Leah Parmley, Konnor Shipco, and Katin Shipco. He is also survived by his brothers Chris and Bill (Barbara Werbuff), step-sons Sean, Steven, and Scott as well as several step-grandkiddos, nieces and nephews. He loved his family first and foremost, his cat Redd, his farm, fishing, and NASCAR (but he hated the #36 Chevrolet Ernie Irvin).

Barry attended Osbourne High School in Marietta, Georgia and joined the Marine Corps after graduation. After leaving the Marines, he joined the Missouri Air Reserves and was on active duty for multiple tours in Afghanistan, Qatar, Iraq, as well as several other unique places.

The Copeland family have tragically lost their jack of all trades far too early. Barry was an amazing serviceman, airplane mechanic, builder, hunter, fisherman, father, and grandfather. He was a force to be reckoned with, had big dreams, big expectations, and great love for all who knew him.

No one can ever replace or fill the void that is now apparent in everyone's lives. Not a day will go by without memories and thoughts of all the antics and jokes that he loved to share.

