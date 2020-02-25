Robert A. “Bob” Cummings, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, is finally enjoying his perfect body with our Lord, passing peacefully, surrounded by the love of family and all the caregivers who have loved and taken care of him for four years in Diversicare.

Born November 18, 1950 to Clifford C. and Elinor M. (Brock) Cummings, Bob was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph.

Bob never let his mild cerebral palsy handicap him. He graduated from Central High School in 1970, and from Missouri Western in 1978. Although some people thought his BS was in BS, his degree was actually in Sociology and political science- areas which pretty much defined him. Bob didn’t know a stranger and always inserted himself into life; and you KNOW how political Mr. Republican was!

Bob was proud to have collaborated on the development of the Missouri state disabled license plate law. He enjoyed his time with the St. Joseph Jaycees, and was awarded Outstanding Young Man in 1982. He was a proud Moila Shriner as well as a Mason and was very active with the UPC. And who could forget how you used to see him all the time at restaurants in St. Joe? Three meals a day times three different restaurants every day means a lot of eating and a lot of friends!

Bob was also a member of First Presbyterian Church where he was a past deacon and elder. He served as a chairperson for the Disability Services Board of St. Joseph.

Bob loved to write poems and was the author of a book called “Reflections Of.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford C. and Elinor B. Cummings and brother, Charles Cummings.

Survivors include sister, Susan Hurst, St. Joseph, Missouri; brother, Steve (Teri) Cummings, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Darleen Cummings, Overland Park, Kansas; nieces, Lindsey (Scott) Welsch, Jana (Joe) Vastine, Carla Owens, Amy (Mike) Roper, Megan (Luke) Clisbee; nephews, Brock (Catherine) Cummings, Bryce (Laura) Hurst; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Bob’s wish for you would be that you smile when you think of him. Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to United Cerebral Palsy of St. Joseph.