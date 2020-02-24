Robert “Bob” Andrew
1942-2020
Robert Andrew, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was born May 2, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Bob loved the Chiefs and Royals but most of all his family, especially his nieces and nephews who lovingly called him “Uncle Chucky”.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Tiffany) Andrew.
Survivors include his father, Leon Andrew; brothers, Raymond Andrew (Laura), Jeff Andrew (Jerrie); sister, Molly Hufford (Bubby); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses or to donate online visit Bob’s Tribute Page at www.simplifyfunerals.com