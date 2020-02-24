Clear

Robert "Bob" Andrew, 51

Visitation: Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations and Funerals. 2335 St. Joseph, Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert “Bob” Andrew
1942-2020

Robert Andrew, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was born May 2, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Bob loved the Chiefs and Royals but most of all his family, especially his nieces and nephews who lovingly called him “Uncle Chucky”.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Tiffany) Andrew.
Survivors include his father, Leon Andrew; brothers, Raymond Andrew (Laura), Jeff Andrew (Jerrie); sister, Molly Hufford (Bubby); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses or to donate online visit Bob’s Tribute Page at www.simplifyfunerals.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Monday will be a wet and windy one. Rain will persist through the day and wind gusts will be up to 35 mph. So you might want to grab a raincoat instead of the umbrella for Monday. Highs will be in the middle 40s Monday but they will continue to cool into Tuesday. Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories