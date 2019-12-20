Robert C. "Bob" Maxwell, 88, passed away at home on December 18, 2019 completing a life well-lived!

He was the devoted husband of Alice (Kilkenny) Maxwell for over 61 years. She survives of the home.

Born February 10, 1931 to Clarence and Helen (Smygal) Maxwell, he resided in St. Joseph his entire lifetime, except for his time spent proudly serving his country.

Bob enlisted in the Marine Corps in January, 1951 and went overseas in August of that year to serve in the Korean War. He was assigned to B Company, 1st Engineer Battalion, attached to the 5th Marines. While there he was sent to a Korean Marine Corps unit to develop an anti-personnel mine field in front of their newly established line. His unit trucked up the south rim of the Punchbowl and while there, he witnessed the first Marine helicopter “Operation Wind Mill”. Bob was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant following the war.

Bob was employed as a sign painter and graphic artist for many years by Roderick Advertising. His talents included the pattern design and painting of all kinds of exterior signage, application of gold “leaf”, plus designs for neon tubing signage. Earlier in his career, he also worked locally at Neocraft Sign Company and in Kansas City, for TWA painting airplanes! Later in life, he established a successful silk-screen printing business for many years.

Bob was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Legion of Honor member of the Moila Shrine. He also belonged to VFW Post 1668 and American Legion Post 359.

The father of Leo (Terri), Wayne (Fabiola), and Lynn Smith (Scott), he is also survived by eight grandchildren: Brian Maxwell (Michaela), Zachary Maxwell, Cambrie Höglund (Samuel), Alex Smith, Lauren Le (Tyler), Amy Smith, Hannah and Adam Maxwell plus two great grandsons, Trent and Dalton Maxwell. He was the brother of Myrtle Holland and William Maxwell and the late Audrey Woods and Marvin Donald Maxwell.

Funeral services 1:30 PM, Monday, December 23rd at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 2:00 to 5:00 PM, Sunday, December 22nd also at our Chapel.