Robert "Bob" Caroll McQuiston 74, of Amazonia, Missouri passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. He was born January 21, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Mona Nolan & Jack McQuiston. Bob and Anita (Totten) McQuiston were married July 10th 1965, and she survives of the home. He retired after 40 years from the Cement Mason Union 518 of Kansas City as a Cement Mason. He enjoyed golfing, riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, watching grandkids playing sports and any activity, and spending time with his family and friends at Duncan Hills Golf Club. Robert was known for his great sense of humor and wanting everyone to be happy. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Everett McQuiston, mother and step father, Mona and J.W. Nolan, brother, Joseph McQuiston, and sister, Jackie McQuiston. He is survived by wife, Anita McQuiston of the home, son, R.C. (Tami) McQuiston, daughter, Jeanette (Craig) Gillette both of St. Joseph, MO, four grandchildren: Zachary Gillette, Isaac, Jacob, and Delaney McQuiston, brothers, Jay (Barb) Nolan, Rick Nolan, and Randy Nolan, and sisters, Debbie Thomas and Carla Nolan. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a celebration of life and livestream starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Sandy Davis officiating. At Dads request all are invited to the Amazonia Community Center Friday at 5 p.m. to Celebrate his life. So come on down. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.