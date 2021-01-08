Robert "Bob" Dean Anderson, Sr., 85

Robert D. Anderson, Sr. of St. Joseph, MO; passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 to be with his beloved parents.

Robert was born on June 22, 1935 to Bryan and Dollie (Potts) Anderson in a farmhouse near Guilford, Missouri.

In 1957 he moved to St. Joseph, MO and married Alice French, and to that union four children were born. He moved to Cosby, Missouri in 1970 and he learned to be a very handy man. Robert loved to mushroom hunt and deer hunt. He was an avid collector of die cast cars and shot glasses, If you didn't know Robert you would soon know him because of his practical jokes and his story telling.

Robert married Sherry Nichols in 1992 and side by side they had many trips and adventures. Robert worked at Artesian Ice for 37 1/2 years, retiring in 1997. He had various other jobs when he was laid off.

Survivors are children, Rita (Randy) Floyd, St. Joseph, Mo, Robert (Eadie) Anderson, Jr. Savannah, MO and Roger (Brenda) Anderson, Rhome, TX; ex-wife, Sherry Anderson and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cousin, Melvin (Theresa) Anderson, St. Joseph, MO.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Anderson and Charles Anderson, Baby Theresa Anderson; nephew, Leonard Anderson.

The family will receive friends from high noon to 1:00 PM Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM. Interment Whitesville Cemetery, Whitesville, Missouri. The family would like to encourage social distancing and mask wearing for all guests attending.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Friends of The Animal Shelter or Dravet Syndrome Foundation.