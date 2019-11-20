Robert "Bob"'s Obituary

Robert "Bob" Hall Jr., 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. He was born October 26, 1944 in Falls City, NE, son of Dora and Robert Hall Sr. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1962. Bob married Hazel Ballard on March 6, 1965 in St. Joseph. He worked for Anchor Serum which later became Boehringer Ingelheim, retiring after 37 and half years as a Warehouse Manager. He later drove a school bus for the Avenue City School District retiring in 2012, due to health. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and making Christmas candy. Bob was also an avid fan of the St. Joe Mustangs and the KC Mavericks Hockey team. He was a former member of the Anchor Serum Veterans Club. Bob was preceded in death by father, Robert Austin Hall Sr., mother, Dora A. Hall. Survivors include, wife, Hazel Hall of St. Joseph, son, Vance Hall of Kearney, MO, daughter, Christina (Lynn) Buhman of Clarksdale, MO, granddaughter, Abby Buhman, sister, Carolyn (Newton) Lancaster of Wichita, KS.

Mr. Hall has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home with Memorial Service following at 2:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to the University of Kansas Liver Center or University of Kansas Cancer Center. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.