Robert "Bob" J. Pollard, 71

Visitation: Thursday, March 12th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Thursday, March 12th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. ■ Inurnment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Robert "Bob" J. Pollard 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. He was born August 9, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Annabell & Rex Pollard. He married Julie Jaramillo Pollard on June 13, 2015, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Dearborn - North Platte High School in 1967. Bob was a Carpenter working for Local 110 and Local 579. He was a member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Tim Pollard. Survivors include; wife, Julie Pollard, of the home, son, Jason Pollard, daughter, Trisha Pollard, step daughter, Chelsea Spellman, and step son, Tristan DeSpain, grandchildren: Liam & Jameson Spellman, Joey, Gavin, Jensen, and Layla DeSpain, a brother, Earl Shiflett, and sisters: Dorothy Carras and Nellie Sweeney. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Thursday with a Funeral Service following at 3:00 PM Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

