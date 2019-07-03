Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Robert "Bob" Kiefer, 72, of Faucett, MO

Mr. Kiefer has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.No Visitation or Services are Scheduled

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Robert "Bob" Kiefer, 72, of Faucett, died June 23, 2019. Bob was born February 23, 1947, in Wathena, KS, to Robert L. and Rose Mary (Erb) Kiefer.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement he was a foreman for Lawhon Construction for 25 years. He was of the Catholic faith.
Bob married Carol Mason on June 6, 2001; and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Valerie Kiefer, Robert "Bobby" Kiefer (Wendy); step-children, Doug Detwieler (Tami), Angela Krickeberg (Duane); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Kiefer has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rain chances will stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday on Thursday. It's looking right now to be scattered chances, so not a complete washout. Good news is that it's looking to be dry for the fireworks Thursday evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events