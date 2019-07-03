Robert "Bob" Kiefer, 72, of Faucett, died June 23, 2019. Bob was born February 23, 1947, in Wathena, KS, to Robert L. and Rose Mary (Erb) Kiefer.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement he was a foreman for Lawhon Construction for 25 years. He was of the Catholic faith.

Bob married Carol Mason on June 6, 2001; and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Valerie Kiefer, Robert "Bobby" Kiefer (Wendy); step-children, Doug Detwieler (Tami), Angela Krickeberg (Duane); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Kiefer has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.