Robert "Bob" Leader, 66, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on December 22, 2021.

He was born in St. Joseph, MO, on October 27, 1955, to Morris R. & Hazel M. Leader.

On March 3, 1992, Robert married the love of his life, Charity Mutula Leader in Lusaka, Zambia, Africa. She survives him of the home.

Bob was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church in St. Joseph. He lived every day for the Lord and his wife, kids, and grand kids whom he loved more than anything in this world. His family was his pride and joy.

Bob was the pastor for the Rea Union Church. He served as a missionary in Zambia, Africa for three years.

He retired from Old Dominion Freight Line after 20 years.

Additional survivors are Son Travis (Tina) Leader; Daughters Hollie Leader, Shana (Dylan) Parry; Grandchildren Kaitlin, Braiden, Jace Leader and Lillie Leader; and, Josiah, Jude, and Audrey Parry. Robert's mother, Hazel Leader; Siblings Steve Leader, Margaret Wilson, Kathy Leader, Richard (Retha) Leader, Lori (David) Marshall. Many nephews, nieces, cousins, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Morris Leader, mother-in-law Grace and father-in-law Earnest Nayunda, three angel babies, Niece Shelby Wilson, nephew Chase Leader, and Grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Eastside Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Bennett Lane Cemetery. A Family & Friends visitation will be held on Monday Evening, December 27, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

The family requests memorial contributions to the missionaries at Eastside Baptist.