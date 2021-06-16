Robert "Bob" Lee Conard 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home in St. Joseph, MO. He was born February 13, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Laura "Erma" and Ivan Conard. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1969, where he was an all-district football player, and earned a scholarship to Missouri Valley College. Bob served in the National Guard for 8 years.

He married the love of his life, Terry Edwards on April 14, 1973. They shared over forty-eight years of life together, loving each other and building a family. They were each other’s best friends. Bob excelled in sales, working for Mead Containers, Willamette Industries, Stone Containers, Weyerhauser, and Owens- Illinois where he was the National Red Meat Accounts Manager.

His greatest pride and joy was his family, coaching his son in little league baseball and basketball for many years, and always being there for his daughter’s activities. Bob’s children cherish many memories, and tell hilarious stories of their time spent with “Dad”. Bob also relished spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events as well, rarely missing one. From the moment they were born, he loved being their “Papa Bob”.

He loved his Lord and was very involved with his church having served as Elder and Board Chairman at King Hill Christian Church, and later as Elder, financial committee member, and life group leader at Central Christian Church. You could always find him in the church lobby greeting and conversing with everyone.

He thoroughly enjoyed golf, and in retirement was a member of the Legends of Golf at Fairview where he made many new friends. Bob also chaired the Pregnancy Resource Clinic’s golf tournament for several years. Until recently he was an active member of Southside Sertoma and enjoyed the many friends who were in “The Club”. You always knew where Bob was in town when you found him behind the wheel of his beloved blue Ford Raptor.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, Charles and Jeanette Edwards, sisters, Laura (Ben) Gentry, and Shirley Couldry. Survivors include, wife, Terry Conard of the home, daughter, Annie (Ryan) Eaton, and son, Daniel (Michelle) Conard, grandchildren, Dylan & Lindy Eaton, Kyla & Rilyn Conard, honorary daughter, Becca (Will) Wallace, honorary grand daughter, Gracie Wallace, numerous nieces & nephews, and sister in law Lynn (Barry) Musser, along with many dear friends.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Central Christian Church, Pete Smith officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Central Christian Church or the Pregnancy Resource Clinic. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com